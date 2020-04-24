Video: Divestment from Weapons 101

This kicked off a five-part webinar series by introducing the why, what, and how of divestment. Why do we want to divest from war? What is the war machine? How do we actually divest? We were joined by: CODEPINK’s Divest from the War Machine Campaign organizers Carley Towne and Cody Urban, World BEYOND War’s Organizing Director Greta Zarro, and World BEYOND War’s Co-Founder & Executive Director David Swanson. We talked about the strategies and tactics needed to run a divestment campaign. Plus, David shared the success story behind divesting the city of Charlottesville from both weapons and fossil fuels, and his continuing work as the public representative on the city’s retirement commission. Here’s the five-part series.

