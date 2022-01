By Crosstalk, January 14, 2022

Over the past two and half years Russia and NATO have agreed on very little, if anything. However, both agreed to meet for a high-level meeting and they did in Brussels. Both sides made their case. Nothing was really resolved. Lots of words. What happens next may be actions. CrossTalking with Brad Blankenship, Scott Ritter, and David Swanson.

