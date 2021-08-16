Upcoming Webinar on Afghanistan

Salon duc Tape – Afghanistan: What do Peace Advocates Have to Say for Themselves Now? – August 27th, 2021

Should peace advocates be apologetic for the unfolding disaster in Afghanistan?

Events in Afghanistan have been moving quickly since the U.S. announced it would withdraw by September 11th, 2021. Each new day seems to bring news of another city taken by the Taliban. At the salon on Friday, August 27th, David Swanson of World BEYOND War will provide some background into the U.S. invasion and subsequent occupation of Afghanistan, and will lead a discussion of the following questions: What should have been done for the past 20 years and what should be done now? Are the alternatives really horrible suffering or more war? What other possibilities once existed, and what still exist today?

Swanson is the Executive Director of World BEYOND War and a campaign coordinator of RootsAction.org. He is the author of numerous books, including War Is a Lie and When the World Outlawed War. Swanson writes that he is often asked why he is a peace activist, and his answer is, “I’m a peace activist because mass-murder is horrible. What the hell do you mean why am I a peace activist?”

Salon duc Tape, a public forum sponsored by the Northern Colorado Alliance for a Livable Future (NCALF), meets on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month from 7:00 — 9:00 p.m. MT. This will be the first salon after our summer break. We will continue to meet via Zoom until the Delta variant of the coronavirus is no longer the serious threat that it is currently. You will need to register in advance for this salon here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information – including a new link – about joining the salon.

