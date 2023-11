I’ll be speaking at this online event at 11 a.m. ET Thursday, November 16, 2023:

I’ll be speaking at this event at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023, but it looks like you need to be in Milwaukee:

PEACE ACTION WI ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING AND CHILI SUPPER

NOVEMBER 16, 2024, THURSDAY AT 5-8 PM

ZAO CHURCH, 2319 E KENWOOD BLVD, MILWAUKEE, WI 53211

Speaker David Swanson of World BEYOND War will speak via internet

($5.00 donation- no one turned away)

5:30 PM- Supper- Chili, soup, bread, salad, dessert

David Swanson of World BEYOND War

Music by Julianne Lovely Thomson and the Raging Grannies

Election of 2024 Steering Committee

