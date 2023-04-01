Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that April Fool’s Day is not in compliance with Basic Community Standards, and that a zero tolerance policy is in place. In a statement, the company said “Of all the evils in the world, none is graver or more damaging than satire. This malevolent practice offends, embarrasses, and blatantly discriminates against millions of people who don’t know what it is. A holiday that labels a large percentage of a country ‘Fools’ should not be acceptable in a culture so woke that nobody even knows which types of bigotted cruelty are allowed anymore.”
2 thoughts on “Twitter Cancels April Fool’s Day”
I devoutly hope that this announcement is not by way of being an April Fool’s joke. I hate the whole notion of making fools of others and training them to disbelieve people. We have outgrown that nonsense.
EXACTLY!