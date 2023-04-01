Twitter Cancels April Fool’s Day

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that April Fool’s Day is not in compliance with Basic Community Standards, and that a zero tolerance policy is in place. In a statement, the company said “Of all the evils in the world, none is graver or more damaging than satire. This malevolent practice offends, embarrasses, and blatantly discriminates against millions of people who don’t know what it is. A holiday that labels a large percentage of a country ‘Fools’ should not be acceptable in a culture so woke that nobody even knows which types of bigotted cruelty are allowed anymore.”

