The UN’s Global Ceasefire Must Circumvent the UN

Two months have gone by since the Secretary General of the United Nations proposed an absolutely necessary global ceasefire.

The U.S. government has blocked a vote on the ceasefire in the UN Security Council.

The U.S. government during these past two months has led the world in:

The world cannot continue to allow the U.S. government to hold it back. A government misrepresenting 4 percent of humanity has no business controlling global policies. The cause of democratizing the United Nations might be aided by the governments of the world working around the UN when necessary. Right now it is necessary. The world’s government are perfectly capable of agreeing to a Global Ceasefire, signed and ratified by every nation but the United States, and of prosecuting U.S. violations of that law under universal jurisdiction. This would, after all, amount merely to restating the existence of the Kellogg-Briand Pact and/or the United Nations Charter, and committing to upholding one or both of those laws.

The U.S. government is committed to opposing the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and global cooperation. It wants wars to continue for the sake of profits, but claims the justification of “fighting terrorism,” despite the fact that terrorism predictably increased from 2001 through 2014, principally as a predictable result of the war on terrorism, which itself has been indistinguishable from terrorism. The world has no excuse for tolerating this madness.

More information on the global ceasefire can be found here.

