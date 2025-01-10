Teach-In: Foreign Policy

Featuring:
- David Swanson, Executive Director of World BEYOND War, Campaign Coordinator for RootsAction. His books include “War Is A Lie.” Awarded 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation.
- Emma Claire Foley, RootsAction nuclear weapons policy expert, writer, and filmmaker. Her commentaries have been featured in Newsweek, NBC, the Guardian and other international news outlets.
- David Vine, Writer and political anthropologist. Author of the books “The United States of War,” “Base Nation,” and “Island of Shame.”
- Sonali Kolhatkar, Journalist, host of Rising Up with Sonali, author of “Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice” and co-author of “Bleeding Afghanistan.”
- Chris Appy, Professor of History, Director of the Ellsberg Initiative for Peace and Democracy, UMass Amherst.
- Hosted by Ryan Black