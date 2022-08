Talk World Radio: Zaher Wahab on How the United States in Killing More Than Ever in Afghanistan

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

This week on Talk World Radio we’re discussing Afghanistan with Dr. Zaher Wahab, Professor Emeritus, Lewis and Clark College and the American University of Afghanistan; born, raised, and schooled in a village in Afghanistan; Attended the American University of Beirut, Columbia University, and Stanford University. Zaher Wahab was senior adviser to the Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan from 2002 to 2006; taught at Kabul University and Kabul Education University 2006 to 2013; and directed MA programs and taught full time at the American University of Afghanistan from 2013 to 2019.

PHOTO:

