Talk World Radio: Yasmine Taeb on Iran, War, Peace, and Congress

This week on Talk World Radio, Iran, the United States, war, and peace. Our guest, Yasmine Taeb, is a human rights lawyer, progressive strategist, and former DNC Committeewoman for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Previously, she served as a Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy and a Senior Policy Counsel at Demand Progress. She’s a seasoned human rights lobbyist and her efforts focus on ending militarism at home and abroad and advocating for refugees and asylum seekers. In 2021, she was named by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the “Most Influential People in Washington.” In 2016, Yasmine became the first Muslim woman elected to the Democratic National Committee. She has advised and worked on several national and state political campaigns, including on President Obama’s reelection campaign.

Petitions you can sign regarding Iran:

https://actionnetwork.org/forms/sign-the-petition-to-president-biden-restore-the-iran-deal

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/tell-biden-to-lift-sanctions-for-covid-relief

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/end-sanctions-on-iran/

