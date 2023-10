Talk World Radio: Why Is the Peace Movement in Italy So Strong?

AUDIO:

Talk World Radio is recorded on Zoom.

Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

VIDEO:

This week on Talk World Radio we’re talking about peace activism in a country that has more of it than perhaps any other: Italy. Our guest Sergio Bassoli is senior officer at CGIL’s International Department. CGIL is the Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro — the confederation of labor unions. He is also the Board’s coordinator of the Rete Italiana Pace Disarmo or Italian Network for Peace and Disarmament. And he is a member of the national coordination of Europe for Peace. A major rally is planned in Rome on October 7th: https://retepacedisarmo.org/evento/la-via-maestra-insieme-per-la-costituzione

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Get your station listed.

Free 30-second promo.

On Soundcloud here.

On Google Podcasts here.

On Spotify here.

On Stitcher here.

On Tunein here.

On Apple / iTunes here.

On Reason here.

On Amazon Podcasts here.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk World Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkWorldRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-world-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

The Peace Almanac has a two-minute item for each day of the year available free to all at http://peacealmanac.org

Please encourage your local radio stations to air the Peace Almanac.

PHOTO:

##

Like this: Like Loading...