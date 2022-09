Talk World Radio: Susan Wind on the Tragically Broken EPA

AUDIO:

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re talking about cancer clusters in heavily polluted neighborhoods in the United States, and an upcoming protest on September 29th at the EPA in Washington D.C.

September 20, 2022: https://www.safeprotestepa.org

Our guest, Susan Wind, became an environmental advocate after her daughter Taylor was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2017. Through her investigative skill set, she exposed a thyroid cancer cluster in her town along with a dirty secret – builders, contractors and landscapers used Duke Energy’s coal ash (instead of soil) as structural fill in communities throughout Lake Norman, NC. This coal ash came from its neighboring coal burning plant (the Marshall Steam Station). While the health department, the state, and the politicians tried to dismiss the issues, Susan Wind continued to build alliances and connections with advocates from all over the country to address the broken system that fails people’s health.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

