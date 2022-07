Talk World Radio: Saadia Qureshi and Nick Rea on Preemptive Love

AUDIO:

This week on Talk World Radio we’re speaking with two people who will be leading a training session on Nonviolent Communication Skills at the July 8-10 online NoWar2022 conference. That can be found at https://WorldBEYONDWar.org — We’re speaking with Saadia Qureshi and Nick Rea, both of whom work at the Preemptive Love Coalition, which can be found at https://preemptivelove.org — Preemptive Love Coalition’s mission is to end war and stop the spread of violence. Saadia Qureshi works as a Gathering Coordinator and Nick Rea works as a Workshops Coordinator at Prememptive Love. They are both from Florida.

“Militarism + Machismo = Gun Violence in America”

https://preemptivelove.org/blog/militarism-machismo-gun-violence-in-america

