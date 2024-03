Talk World Radio: Robert Greenwald and Chesa Boudin on Beyond Bars

AUDIO:

Talk World Radio is recorded on Zoom.

Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

VIDEO:

This week on Talk World Radio we are discussing the documentary Beyond Bars by Brave New Films. We have two guests.

Robert Greenwald is the filmmaker. He is is an award-winning producer and director of more than 60 features, television movies and miniseries. His work has garnered awards from organizations including the ACLU and Physicians for Social Responsibility, in addition to an Office of the Americas Activist in the Trenches award, a Liberty Hill Upton Sinclair Award, the Robert Wood Johnson Award, and a Peacemaker Award from The Los Angeles Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild.

Chesa Boudin is the subject of the film. He was District Attorney of San Francisco from January 8, 2020 to July 8, 2022, and is now the founding executive director of the Criminal Law & Justice Center at University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. Boudin was born in 1980 to Weather Underground members Kathy Boudin and Dvid Gilbert who were convicted of murder and went to prison when Chesa Boudin was 14-months old.

Watch Beyond Bars here: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6591824/beyondbars

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Get your station listed.

Free 30-second promo.

On Soundcloud here.

On Google Podcasts here.

On Spotify here.

On Stitcher here.

On Tunein here.

On Apple / iTunes here.

On Reason here.

On Amazon Podcasts here.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk World Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkWorldRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-world-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

The Peace Almanac has a two-minute item for each day of the year available free to all at http://peacealmanac.org

Please encourage your local radio stations to air the Peace Almanac.

PHOTO:

##

Like this: Like Loading...