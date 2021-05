Talk World Radio: Richard Falk on Peace, War, and the Life of a Citizen Pilgrim

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

This week on Talk World Radio, our guest is Richard Falk. Richard Falk is Albert G. Milbank Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University, and currently Chair of Global Law, Queen Mary University London. Falk served as UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Occupied Palestine (2008-2014). He has written several books. (Re)Imagining Humane Global Governance (2014), proposes a value-oriented assessment of world order and future trends. Among his earlier writings are Legal Order in a Violent World and This Endangered Planet: Prospects and Proposals for Human Survival. His most recent publications are Power Shift (2017); Revisiting the Vietnam War (2017); On Nuclear Weapons: Denuclearization, Demilitarization, and Disarmament (2019). Since 2009 Falk has been annually nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. His political memoir, Public Intellectual: Life of a Citizen Pilgrim was published by Clarity Press in February 2021. His website is https://richardfalk.org

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

