Talk World Radio: Peace Activism in Canada and on Campus

This Week on Talk World Radio in the first half of the show our guest is Vanessa Lanteigne. Vanessa is the National Coordinator at the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace which is Canada’s longest-running national women’s peace organization. Vanessa has worked in a variety of roles in non-profits around the world. In Tanzania, she worked at an organization to end child marriage and promote the rights of children. In Ghana as a facilitator for youth livelihood skills, she facilitated training for over 1,000 youth and was a part of a team that rolled out the Innovation Fund for green entrepreneurs that was replicated in five other countries. Vanessa will be speaking at NoWar2021, the annual conference of World BEYOND War, which is virtual this year and can be signed up for at https://worldbeyondwar.org

On the second half of the show we’ll be talking about militaries at universities. Our guest Lia Holla is a third-year Bachelor’s student at McGill University studying Physics and Political Science, and minoring in Behavioural Science. She works part-time as the Executive Director of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and part-time with her Student Union as a Political Campaigns Coordinator. After moving to Montreal, she co-founded the Student for Peace and Disarmament Group which aims to be a community for peace and justice and to end military research on campus.

