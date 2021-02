Talk World Radio: Paul Jay on Prosecuting Trump

Talk Nation Radio is becoming Talk World Radio and can now be found at https://talkworldradio.org

This week on Talk World Radio: Why hasn’t Trump been prosecuted in court yet? Our guest Paul Jay is a journalist and filmmaker. He’s the founder and publisher of theAnalysis.news. He is past chair of the Documentary Organization of Canada, and was the founding Chair of the Hot Docs! Canadian International Documentary Festival. Jay was the co-executive producer of Face Off and counterSpin, nightly prime time debate programs that ran for ten years on CBC Newsworld. Jay was the founder of The Real News Network. Jay is currently working on a documentary series with Daniel Ellsberg, based on his book Doomsday Machine.

See: https://theAnalysis.news

