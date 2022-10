Talk World Radio: Nancy Mancias and Cindy Piester on Upcoming COP27

AUDIO:

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm — except when it can’t be and then it’s Zoom. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

This week on Talk World Radio we’re discussing the upcoming COP27 UN climate meeting in Egypt, with Nancy Mancias and Cindy Piester.

Resources discussed are posted here: https://worldbeyondwar.org/cop27

Nancy Mancias is a doctoral student in Anthropology and Social Change at the California Institute of Integral Studies. She holds a MBA from Dominican University of California and BA in Drama from San Francisco State University. She has worked over 15 years in the non-profit sector, focusing on social services, social justice, and theater. She has volunteered and visited the refugee camps in Greece and Kurdistan, Iraq, and provided migrant support on the US-Mexico border. As an anti-war advocate, Mancias has been actively trying to bring the troops home from their overseas misadventures. She has also been part of the movement against torture and a proponent of closing the prison in Guantanamo.

Cindy is a lifetime activist and organizer focusing on peace, justice, human rights, and the military impacts on the climate crisis. A former cable access television alternative media producer and host, and a US war crimes documentarian, She is the surviving spouse of Vietnam veteran, John Piester, and a founding member of Veterans For Peace Climate Crisis and Militarism Project. She is a Board Member with a national Unitarian organization, a member of WILPF US’ Climate Justice + Women + Peace Project and WILPF’s International Environmental Working Group. Cindy has been calling for cutting the DoD budget and ending perpetual wars that enrich the war industry while depriving all of us the means necessary to urgently mitigate the climate crisis.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

