Talk World Radio: Myrna Pagan: U.S. Cleanup Effort in Vieques Is a Joke

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re speaking with Myrna V. Pagan a longtime activist from Vieques, Puerto Rico, the Colony of the Colony. She is the founder of the Vidas Viequenses Valen movement (Vieques Lives Matter) established by the people of Vieques to continue their struggle for justice when they, after decades of protests and a campaign of nonviolent civil disobedience forced the U.S. Navy to close its bombing range and base on May 1, 2003. The struggle continues now in the cleanup stage of this Super Fund site where for more than 60 years a trillion pounds of explosives and toxic substances were dropped by the Navy and its NATO allies on Vieques creating an environmental nightmare and health crisis.

