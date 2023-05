Talk World Radio: Keyanna Jones: Stop Cop City

AUDIO:

Talk World Radio is recorded on Zoom.

Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

VIDEO:

This Week on Talk World Radio: Cop City: What is it and how can we stop it? Our guest is Reverend Keyanna Jones. She is a Political and Social Justice Activist and Community Organizer, and a staunch advocate for quality, affordable childcare and equity in education. She currently works with Community Movement Builders to educate, engage and empower the Black Community in Atlanta, Georgia (focusing on self-sustainability). Before moving back to Georgia in 2020, Keyanna was a Community Organizer in Roselle, NJ. It was there that she began her life of advocacy and resistance to white supremacy and oppressive systems. She was ordained as a Prophetess in the Lord’s Church on July 14, 2020 by Pastor Shonda Obi, of Obione Global Ministries International. She is the proprietor of E Equals MC Squared Educational Services, LLC, where she works as a Homeschool Curriculum Consultant, IEP Advocate and German Translator. She is a proud daughter of East Atlanta; old-school hip-hop lover and the biggest fan of her Granny, Mary Kate Thomas. Keyanna is the wife of Jerrod R. Moore and mother to their 5 unique and extraordinary children. See: https://stopcopcitysolidarity.org

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

Past Talk World Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkWorldRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-world-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

