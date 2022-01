Talk World Radio: Ken Mayers on Nuclear Posture Review

AUDIO:

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm, except when it doesn’t work and then on Zoom. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

VIDEO:

This week on Talk World Radio we’re discussing nuclear weapons and war with Ken Mayers from Veterans For Peace, which has — in anticipation of the Biden administration’s nuclear posture review — released its own nuclear posture review. See https://veteransforpeace.org

About Ken Mayers: The Marine Corps paid Ken’s way through Princeton as an NROTC scholarship holder. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1958 and accepted a commission as a regular Marine Corps Officer, intending to make the service his career. However, his experience as an instrument of US foreign policy drove him out of the Corps at the end of 1966 when he returned to graduate studies at UC Berkeley, earning a Ph.D. in so-called Political Science. In 1986 Ken was recruited into Veterans for Peace by then President John Barr, another former career Marine Corps Officer. In July 2002, Ken co-founded the Santa Fe Chapter of VFP. Ken was a member of the national VFP Board of Directors from 2004 through 2009 and national treasurer from 2005 through 2009. He was again elected to the Board in 2020.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Get your station listed.

Free 30-second promo.

On Soundcloud here.

On Google Podcasts here.

On Spotify here.

On Stitcher here.

On Tunein here.

On Apple / iTunes here.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk World Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkWorldRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-world-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

The Peace Almanac has a two-minute item for each day of the year available free to all at http://peacealmanac.org

Please encourage your local radio stations to air the Peace Almanac.

PHOTO:

##

Like this: Like Loading...