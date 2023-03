Talk World Radio: Jodie Evans and Joe Lombardo: All Out for Peace on March 18

This is the March 15, 2023, show published a couple of days early.

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re planning for a big peace rally in Washington, D.C., on March 18th. We have two guests. Jodie Evans is Cofounder of CODE PINK. See https://codepink.org And Jodie is Founder of China Is Not Our Enemy. Joe Lombardo is Coordinator of UNAC, United National Antiwar Coalition. See https://unacpeace.org For more on the upcoming event in DC and sister events elsewhere, see any of these websites:

https://www.codepink.org/march18

https://www.answercoalition.org/protest_march_18_19_peace_in_ukraine_say_no_to_endless_u_s_wars

https://peoplesforum.org/events/peace-in-ukraine-say-no-to-endless-u-s-wars

