Talk World Radio: Jacob Bor on Why People Live Longer Outside the U.S.

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re talking about how many people in the United States have been dying for no good reason. Our guest Jacob Bor is one of the authors of a new study that assesses how many U.S. deaths would be avoided every year if the U.S.’s mortality rates were equal to other wealthy peer nations. Jacob Bor is an assistant professor in the departments of global health and epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health.

PNAS Nexus Paper (2023)

https://academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/article/2/6/pgad173/7185600

Coverage in The Atlantic

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2022/07/us-life-span-mortality-rates/670591/

Coverage in The NY Times

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/09/opinion/mortality-rate-pandemic.html

Lancet Commission on Health and Policy in the Trump Era (2021)

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32545-9/fulltext#seccestitle50

National Academies of Science (2021 Report)

https://www.nationalacademies.org/our-work/rising-midlife-mortality-rates-and-socioeconomic-disparities

National Academies of Science (2013 Report)

https://nap.nationalacademies.org/catalog/13497/us-health-in-international-perspective-shorter-lives-poorer-health

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

