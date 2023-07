Talk World Radio: Helena Cobban on Climate Crisis in the Capitalistocene

AUDIO:

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re discussing global broiling — “warming” doesn’t seem to cover it — and what’s being done and by whom to increase or lessen it. Our guest Helena Cobban is a writer on, and analyst of, international affairs. For two decades she contributed regular columns on global affairs to, respectively, the Christian Science Monitor and Al-Hayat (London). Of her seven books, four deal with Middle Eastern issues and the remainder with other international issues. In 2010, she founded Just World Books LLC, which has published 40 titles on Middle Eastern and global issues. Since 2015, she has been Executive Director of the Just World Educational Foundation. Ms. Cobban blogs at Globalities.org.

