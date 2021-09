Talk World Radio: Delmarie Cobb on Rahm Emanuel’s Nomination

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

This week on Talk World Radio: Rahm Emanuel has been nominated for worst politician ever — just kidding, he’s been nominated for Ambassador to Japan. Will the U.S. Senate go along with that? Our guest, Delmarie Cobb is a journalist from Chicago. She owns and operates The Publicity Works and is president of Deleco Communications, which produced the award-winning, nationally televised newsmagazine program, STREET LIFE on PBS affiliates. In 1988 she was national traveling press secretary to presidential candidate Jesse Jackson. She writes a column called Chicago Colors.

Email Your Senators and the President: No to Rahm! at https://bit.ly/no-rahm

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive [site not working this week].

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Get your station listed.

Free 30-second promo.

On Soundcloud here.

On Google Podcasts here.

On Spotify here.

On Stitcher here.

On Tunein here.

On iTunes here.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk World Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkWorldRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-world-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

The Peace Almanac has a two-minute item for each day of the year available free to all at http://peacealmanac.org

Please encourage your local radio stations to air the Peace Almanac.

##

Like this: Like Loading...