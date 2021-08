Talk World Radio: Danny Sjureson on What the U.S. Military Is Doing in Africa

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

This week on Talk World Radio: Danny Sjursen is a retired U.S. Army officer, director of the new Eisenhower Media Network (EMN), senior fellow at the Center for International Policy (CIP), and contributing editor at Antiwar.com. His work has appeared in the LA Times, NY Times, The Nation, HuffPost, The Hill, Salon, BuzzFeed News, Tom Dispatch and Truthdig.com, among other publications. He hosts the Fortress on a Hill podcast and has a website at https://skepticalvet.com

