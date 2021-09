Talk World Radio: Coleen Rowley on the Failures of 9/11 and Everything Since 9/12

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

This week on Talk World Radio, the failures of September 11th and the failures of the global war launched on September 12th. Our guest Coleen Rowley is a retired special agent and former Minneapolis Division legal counsel of the FBI who taught constitutional law and law enforcement ethics to FBI agents and other law enforcement, then became a whistleblower about the FBI’s pre 9-11 failures and the folly of the Iraq invasion. She was named, along with two other corporate whistleblowers, as TIME Magazine’s 2002 Persons of the Year. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian and Huffington Post, along with other publications. Ms. Rowley is also a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network (EMN), an organization of independent veteran military and national security experts.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Get your station listed.

Free 30-second promo.

On Soundcloud here.

On Google Podcasts here.

On Spotify here.

On Stitcher here.

On Tunein here.

On iTunes here.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk World Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkWorldRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-world-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

The Peace Almanac has a two-minute item for each day of the year available free to all at http://peacealmanac.org

Please encourage your local radio stations to air the Peace Almanac.

##

Like this: Like Loading...