Talk World Radio: Carmen Wilson on Demilitarising Education

This week on Talk World Radio we’re speaking with Carmen Wilson, a community development expert and the Community Manager at Demilitarise Education, a world renowned organisation that envisions a world where universities champion peace. She is a world citizen, having grown up in Asia for 14 years, including in Taipei, Taiwan, Beijing, China, Tokyo, Japan, and Manila, Philippines. She has a B.S. in Media Management and an M.A. in Globalization & International Development Studies, having completed her dissertation on the importance of freedom of press and information for democratic accountability. Since finishing her M.A. 2019, she has gained professional certifications in maximizing community impact and non-profit management. She is a passionate advocate for peace, youth work, critical discourse and education. A former English (ESL) teacher, she is also passionate about using communications technologies (ICT’s) to promote access to quality education, with specific experience teaching and working with refugees in the U.S. and internationally, and community development projects in places like Makati City, Philippines and San Salvador, El Salvador.

https://ded1.co

@ded_ucation (across all platforms)

Myth 1: Higher defence spending does NOT equal higher security https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj1pEofz8uQ

