Talk World Radio: Alfred de Zayas on Ukraine and the Rule of Law

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re talking with Alfred de Zayas, author of Building a Just World Order. He is former UN Independent Expert on international order (2012-18), senior lawyer with the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, Secretary of the UN Human Rights Committee and Chief of the Petitions Department.

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.

2 Replies to “Talk World Radio: Alfred de Zayas on Ukraine and the Rule of Law”

  1. de Zayas says “I can listen to anything here in Switzerland”.

    And yet, we read on wiki – “Switzerland
    Holocaust denial is not expressly illegal in Switzerland, but the denial of genocide and other crimes against humanity is an imprisonable offence.”

    And we see that Switzerland blocks BitChute channels it considers ‘offensive’ – https://i.imgur.com/8k8M0NQ.jpg

    So, is he being dishonest, or is he naive? What is the explanation for this obvious lie?

    Anytime anyone mentions freedom of speech, you should ask about Holocaust denial, which is the only political speech that is a criminal offense in many countries, there are persons in jail right now for the ‘crime’, and the penalties are severe.

    Reply

