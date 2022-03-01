Talk World Radio: Alfred de Zayas on Ukraine and the Rule of Law

Talk World Radio (formerly Talk Nation Radio) is a 29-minute show, with a new episode released every Wednesday at TalkWorldRadio.org and available free to any station. The host, David Swanson, interviews guests — usually one per show, occasionally two — on a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on peace, justice, and political action. Guests have included authors, artists, activists, and elected officials. The length of the interviews allows some in-depth exploration of topics often under-reported elsewhere. All past shows are available on the website.
Talk World Radio is syndicated by Pacifica Network and is free to any station or website. Please ask your local stations to air it.
Talk World Radio airs on WTJU, Charlottesville, VA; WCSX-Detroit, MI; KGHI, Westport, WA; WHUS, Storrs, CT; WPRR, Grand Rapids, MI; KRFP-LP, Moscow, ID; KZGM, Cabool, MO; KMUD, Garberville, CA; WAZU, Peoria, IL; WXRD, Crown Point, IN; Geneva Radio, Geneva, NY; KKRN, Round Mountain, CA; KSKQ-LP, Ashland, OR; WUOW-LP, Oneonta, NY; No Lies Radio, Pinole, CA; WYAP-LP, Clay, WV; The Detour, Johnson City, TN; WZRD, Chicago, IL; WEFT, Champaign, IL; WXPI, Pittsburgh, PA; WDRT, Viroqua, WI; Veracity Now, online; Liberty and Justice Radio, Shirley, MA; Ithaca Community Radio, Ithaca, NY; WMCB, Greenfield, MA; PRX.org; KAOS 89.3fm, Olympia, WA; WUSB 90.1 FM, Stony Brook, NY; WOOL-FM, Bellow Falls, Vermont; WSLR-LP 96.5 in Sarasota, Florida; Activate Radio in Boston, MA; Grateful Dread Public Radio in Nashville, TN; KWRK-LP 90.9 FM, Fairbanks Open Radio; WIDE-LP 99.1 FM Madison WI; WEJP-LP, Wheeling, WV; WJVA-LPFM 106.5. Portsmouth, VA; KDNK – 88.1 FM Glenwood Springs, CO; WZBC, Newton MA; WGRN 94.1 Columbus, Ohio; WFTE Scranton, PA; KPIP-LP, in Fayette, Missouri; KRJF in Santa Rosa, CA; KORC 105.9 FM Corvallis, OR; WRTC in Hartford, Connecticut. KDX Worldround Radio streams on the internet and broadcasts on part 15 transmitters from St. Louis MO, scheduling Talk World Radio Friday mornings.
Get your station listed.
Free 30-second promo.
On Soundcloud here.
On Google Podcasts here.
On Spotify here.
On Stitcher here.
On Tunein here.
On iTunes here.
Please embed the show on your websites and share it on social media.
Talk World Radio has no commercial or foundation sponsors. It is funded entirely by listeners.
Talk World Radio’s past guests (listen to them all on this website) are:
Husain Abdulla
Elliott Adams
Christine Ahn
Shireen Al-Adeimi
Sarah Ali
Gar Alperovitz
Robert Alvarez
Pat Alviso
Rooj Alwazir
Randall Amster
Rocky Anderson
Mary Anne Grady-Flores
Hoor Arifi
William Arkin
Mary-Wynne Ashford
Erin Aubry Kaplan
Patricia Axelrod
Aspen Baker
Dean Baker
Natylie Baldwin
Jared A. Ball
Ajamu Baraka
Hanieh Jodat Barnes
Nora Barrows-Friedman
Amanda Bass
Colin Beavan
Wes Bellamy
Judith Bello
Medea Benjamin
Nell Bernstein
Keane Bhatt
Simon Black
William Blum
Max Blumenthal
Leah Bolger
Eric Bonds
Francis Boyle
James Bradley
Reiner Braun
Rose Braz
Jeremy Brecher
Braxton Brewington
Jean Bricmont
Annette Brownlie
Dale Brumfield
Thomas Buonomo
Bryan Burrough
John Burroughs
Charles Busch
Shahid Buttar
Nick Buxton
Leslie Cagan
Richard Cahan
Helen Caldicott
Lee Camp
Brian Cannon
Stephen Canty
Meike Capps-Schubert
Ross Caputi
Sheila Carapico
Silvio Carrillo
Maurice Carney
Dave Chaddock
Paul Chappell
Nasim Chatha
Erica Chenoweth
Kristin Christman
Eli Clifton
Delmarie Cobb
Helena Cobban
David Cochran
Patrick Cockburn
Jeff Cohen
Marjorie Cohn
Alison Cole
Mark Colville
Inder Comar
Brian Concannon
Marada Cook
Tressie McMillan Cottom
Bryce Covert
James Crossland
Clare Daly
Gail Davidson
Nicolas “Sandy” Davies
Suzie Dawson
Alice Day
Lincoln Day
David Dayen
John Dear
Charlotte Dennett
Fahad Desmukh
Alfred de Zayas
Vine Dijanich
Karen Dolan
Pablo Domínguez
Thomas Drake
Timeka Drew
Francesco Duina
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Mel Duncan
Mark Dworkin
Roy Eidelson
Rufus Elliot
Steve Ellner
Daniel Ellsberg
Vincent Emanuele
Joe Emersberger
Paul Engler
Yves Engler
Peter Enns
Deirdre M. Enright
Jodie Evans
Richard Falk
Anna Feigenbaum
Benjamin Ferencz
Brian Ferguson
Mike Ferner
Guy Feugap
Paul Findley
Norman Finkelstein
Lisa Fithian
Paul Fitzgerald
Bill Fletcher
Margaret Flowers
Jeff Fogel
Cindy Folkers
Glen Ford
Dana Frank
Brad Friedman
Doug Fry
Bruce Gagnon
David Gallup
Johan Galtung
Arun Gandhi
William Geimer
Chris Gelardi
Lindsey German
Chip Gibbons
David Gibbs
Jennifer Gibson
Phill Gittins
Ted Glick
Sarah Williams Goldhagen
Preetha Gopalan
Rebecca Gordon
Kevin Gosztola
Elizabeth Gould
Ana Maria Gower
Clare Grady
Greg Grandin
Jonathan Granoff
Mike Gravel
Robert Gray
Russell Gray
Alan Grayson
Zoltan Grossman
Karl Grossman
Linda Pentz Gunter
Arun Gupta
Michael Hadfield
Danny Haiphong
Roger Hallam
John Hanrahan
Thom Hartmann
David Hartsough
Edward Hasbrouck
Oona Hathaway
Wenonah Hauter
Michael Heaney
Kermit Heartsong
Martin Hellman
Richard Heinberg
Martha Hennessy
Edward Herman
Carissa Byrne Hessick
Joseph Hickman
Leonard Higgins
Patrick Hiller
Richard Hillgrove
Adam Hochschild
Matthew Hoh
Lia Holla
Joshua Holland
Elizabeth Holtzman
Ed Horgan
Steve Horn
Murray Horton
Scott Horton
Ken Hughes
Liz Remmerswaal Hughes
Sam Husseini
Daniel Hyslop
Mark Isaacs
Foad Izadi
Dahr Jamail
Jay James
Taif Jany
Raed Jarrar
Paul Jay
Richard John
Emily Johnston
Jake Johnston
Diana Johnstone
Ann Jones
Antonia Juhasz
Rob Kajiwara
Rob Kall
Jonathan Katz
Tarak Kauff
L.A. Kauffman
Jeffrey Kaye
Michael Kazin
Kathy Kelly
Sonia Kennebeck
Bruce Kent
Seth Kershner
Rania Khalek
James Kilgore
Margaret Kimberley
Ed Kinane
Peadar King
Stephen Kinzer
John Kiriakou
Annette Klapstein
Michael Klare
Alexandra Klein
Michael Knox
Sonali Kolhatkar
Charles Komanoff
Lindsay Koshgarian
Daniel Kovalik
Heidi Kramer
Allison Krause
Dennis Kucinich
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Peter Kuznick
George Lakey
Rajni Lallah
Jonathan Landay
John Lannon
Vanessa Lanteigne
Jonathan Latham
Victoria Law
Sarah Lazare
Jackson Lears
James Marc Leas
Barbara Lee
Hyun Lee
Charles Lenchner
Betsy Leondar-Wright
Bruce Levine
Yasha Levine
Cynthia Levinson
Sanford Levinson
Charles Lewis
Amirah Lidasan
Dave Lindorff
Lisa Ling
Thomas Linzey
James Loewen
Chris Lombardi
Bob Lord
Alan MacLeod
Chase Madar
Benjamin Madley
Mairead Maguire
Branko Marcetic
Marc Mauer
Ken Mayers
Elizabeth McAlister
Colman McCarthy
Alfred McCoy
Lisa McCrea
Ray McGovern
Donald McInnis
Stephen McKeown
Cynthia McKinney
Ed Mead
Vijay Mehta
Michael Messner
Todd Miller
Greg Mitchell
Jon Mitchell
Ntebo Mokuena
George Monbiot
Jefferson Morley
Nick Mottern
Bill Moyer
Farah Muhsin Al-Mousawi
Marcela Mulholland
Elizabeth Murray
Greg Muttitt
Winslow Myers
Michael Nagler
Celine Nahory
Darcia Narvaez
Stephen Nash
Tom Neilson
Judith Newman
Jonathan Newton
KiJi Noh
Ben Norton
Samantha Nutt
Omar Ocampo
Patrick O’Neill
Tunde Osazua
Jeff Ostler
Greg Palast
Stuart Parkinson
Robert Parry
Misagh Parsa
Trita Parsi
James Paul
Miko Peled
Heidi Peltier
Manuel Perez-Rocha
John Perkins
Sam Perlo-Freeman
Khury Petersen-Smith
Peter Phillips
John Pilger
Sam Pizzigati
Mitchell Plitnick
John Lindsay Poland
Robert Pollin
Gareth Porter
Vijay Prashad
Fred Ptucha
Mathias Quackenbush
Jesselyn Radack
Ted Rall
Randall Wray
Karter Reed
Renato Reyes
Scott Ritter
Stephen Roblin
Paula Rogovin
Robert Rosser
David Rothauser
Rick Rowley
Coleen Rowley
Rick Rozoff
Leonard Rubenstein
Ahmed Salah
Brian Salvatore
Richard Sanders
Maria Santelli
Salam Sarhan
Lisa Savage
Abdul El Sayed
Elaine Scarry
Maya Schenwar
Nathan Schneider
Ellen Schrecker
Michael Schwartz
Jon Schwarz
Tim Schwartz
Eric Schwitzgebel
David Segal
Daniel Selwyn
Andy Shallal
Scott Shapiro
Cindy Sheehan
David Sheen
Yurii Sheliazhenko
Daniel Sherrell
Tim Shorrock
Laurence Shoup
Gregory Shupak
Lisa Simeone
Jamil Simon
Jonathan Simon
Christopher Simpson
Aman Singh
Danny Sjursen
Alice Slater
Rachel Small
Aaron Smith
Grant Smith
Norman Solomon
Eve Spangler
Barry Spector
Hawes Spencer
Marc Eliot Stein
Jill Stein
Holly Sterling
Jeffrey Sterling
Rick Sterling
Rivera Sun
Barry Sweeney
Yasmine Taeb
Lia Tarachansky
Sarah Thompson
Kay Tillow
E. Ahmet Tonak
Aida Touma – Sliman
Carmen Trotta
Jean Trounstine
Richard Tucker
Hallie Turner
Nina Turner
Nick Turse
Julianne Tveten
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Sarah Van Gelder
Julie Varughese
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
David Vine
Andre Vltchek
George Vradenberg
Jon Walker
Timmon Wallis
Dahlia Wasfi
John Washington
Harvey Wasserman
Rick Wayman
Dave Webb
Mark Weisbrot
Stephanie Welch
Peter Werbe
Greg Werkheiser
Stephen Wertheim
Cian Westmoreland
Marcy Wheeler
John Whitehead
Rich Whitney
Barbara Wien
Phil Wilayto
Chris Williams
Marcy Winograd
Diane Wittner
Richard Wolff
Ann Wright
Tim Wright
Omali Yeshitela
Steve Youngblood
Rafia Zakaria
Maria Zakharova
Greta Zarro
Cat Zavis
Kevin Zeese
Bashir Zikria
Dave Zirin
Stephen Zunes
Diana Zuniga
2 Replies to “Talk World Radio: Alfred de Zayas on Ukraine and the Rule of Law”
de Zayas says “I can listen to anything here in Switzerland”.
And yet, we read on wiki – “Switzerland
Holocaust denial is not expressly illegal in Switzerland, but the denial of genocide and other crimes against humanity is an imprisonable offence.”
And we see that Switzerland blocks BitChute channels it considers ‘offensive’ – https://i.imgur.com/8k8M0NQ.jpg
So, is he being dishonest, or is he naive? What is the explanation for this obvious lie?
Anytime anyone mentions freedom of speech, you should ask about Holocaust denial, which is the only political speech that is a criminal offense in many countries, there are persons in jail right now for the ‘crime’, and the penalties are severe.
Saggy is an avowed Holocaust denier. Why is he allowed to post his garbage here??