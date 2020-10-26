Talk Nation Radio: Yes, the U.S. Worked to Start the Soviet War on Afghanistan

This week on Talk Nation Radio, as we begin year number 20 of the U.S. war on Afghanistan that Obama pretended to end, Trump promised to end, and it seems every U.S. presidential candidate from here on out (including Trump again) will promise to end, we look at how exactly destroying Afghanistan got started over 40 years ago. Our guests are Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, whose article at World Beyond War dot org is called “President Carter, Do You Swear to Tell the Truth, the Whole Truth, and Nothing But the Truth?” Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are a husband and wife team, who in 1981 acquired the first visas to enter Afghanistan granted to a U.S. TV crew. Following their news story for CBS News, they produced a documentary (Afghanistan Between Three Worlds) for PBS and in 1983 returned to Kabul for ABC Nightline. Their 2009 book is called Invisible History: Afghanistan’s Untold Story, and their 2011 book is Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

