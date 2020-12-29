This week on Talk Nation Radio: Where did Coronavirus come from? What do we know? What do we not know? What is it crazy to ask? What is it crazy not to ask? And why aren’t more people interested? Our guest is Sam Husseini.

Sam Husseini is an independent journalist (and artist) living in Maryland, his website is husseini.org.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

