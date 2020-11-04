Talk Nation Radio: Steven Youngblood on Peace Journalism

This week on Talk Nation Radio, we’re discussing peace journalism. Our guest Steven Youngblood is the founding director of the Center for Global Peace Journalism at Park University in Parkville, Missouri, where he is a communications and peace studies professor. He has organized and taught peace journalism seminars and workshops in 27 countries and territories. Youngblood is a two-time Fulbright Scholar (Moldova 2001, Azerbaijan 2007). He also served as a U.S. State Department Senior Subject Specialist in Ethiopia in 2018. Youngblood is the author of “Peace Journalism Principles and Practices” and “Professor Komagum.” He edits “The Peace Journalist” magazine, and writes and produces the “Peace Journalism Insights” blog. He has been recognized for his contributions to world peace by the U.S. State Department, Rotary International, and the World Forum for Peace, which has named him a Luxembourg Peace Prize laureate for 2020. See:

http://park.edu/peacecenter

http://stevenyoungblood.blogspot.com

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

