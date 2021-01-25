Talk Nation Radio: Steve Ellner on Ongoing U.S. Efforts to Overthrow Venezuelan Government

Steve Ellner is a retired professor of the Universidad de Oriente in Venezuela and currently an Associate Managing Editor of Latin American Perspectives. He is the author and editor of over a dozen books on Latin American politics and history, his most recent being his edited Latin American Extractivism: Dependency, Resource Nationalism, and Resistance in Broad Perspective (2021). He has published on the op-ed page of the New York Times and Los Angeles Times and in the Nation and is a regular contributor to NACLA: Report on the Americas. He has been a visiting professor at Georgetown University (2004), Duke University (2005), University of Buenos Aires (2010), Tulane University (2015) and elsewhere.

