Talk Nation Radio: Sonali Kolhatkar on Defunding Police and Pentagon

Sonali Kolhatkar is the host and executive producer of Rising Up With Sonali, a daily, primetime television and radio program syndicated on Free Speech TV and Pacifica Radio stations and affiliates. She is also a weekly columnist with Independent Media Institute and lead author of Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence. Sonali Kolhatkar recently wrote an article titled “If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?”

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkNationRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-nation-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

The Peace Almanac has a two-minute item for each day of the year available free to all at http://peacealmanac.org

Please encourage your local radio stations to air the Peace Almanac.

##

Like this: Like Loading...