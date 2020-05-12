Talk Nation Radio: Saving a Native American Capital

This week on Talk Nation Radio we discuss efforts to save the site of a Native American capital.

Greg Werkheiser is a founding partner of Cultural Heritage Partners. He’s an attorney and educator and is working on a campaign to save Rassawek, the site of the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Nation in what is now Virginia.

http://CulturalHeritagePartners.com

Rufus Elliot is a Monacan tribal member, and he was the Tribal Administrator until late last year. He’s been coordinating the Section 106 consultation for the tribe on the Rassawek/James River Water Authority project.

You can sign a petition in support at http://DIY.RootsAction.org

