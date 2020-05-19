Talk Nation Radio: Richard John on the Past and Future of the U.S. Postal Service

This week on Talk Nation Radio, we discuss the past and possible future of the U.S. Postal Service. Our guest, Richard John, is a historian who specializes in the history of business, technology, communications, and American political development. He teaches and advises graduate students in Columbia University’s Ph.D. program in communications, and is member of the core faculty of the Columbia history department, where he teaches courses on the history of capitalism and the history of communications. Richard John is author of Spreading the News: The American Postal System from Franklin to Morse and recently wrote the Washington Post article “The Founders never intended the U.S. Postal Service to be managed like a business.”

