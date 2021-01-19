Posted on by davidswanson

Talk Nation Radio: Pat Rosenstiel on National Popular Vote

This week on Talk Nation Radio, the National Popular Vote and the Electoral College. Our guest is Pat Rosenstiel with NationalPopularVote.com, which advocates for “The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at
http://TalkNationRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-nation-radio

and at
https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

##

