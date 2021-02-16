Talk Nation Radio: Pablo Domíngues on Defeating a Military Base

This week on Talk Nation Radio, a successful recent campaign to prevent the construction of a new military base in the mountains in Europe. Our guest Pablo Domínguez is an eco-anthropologist of the commons, especially centered on pastoral commons of the Mediterranean mountains. He mostly focuses on the ecological and socio-cultural holistic understanding of their functioning, at the same time doing research ‘about’ and ‘for’ action in favor of the natural and cultural values of such systems.

Related article:

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkNationRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-nation-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

The Peace Almanac has a two-minute item for each day of the year available free to all at http://peacealmanac.org

Please encourage your local radio stations to air the Peace Almanac.

##

Like this: Like Loading...