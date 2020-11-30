Talk Nation Radio: Medea Benjamin and Marcy Winograd on Michèle Flournoy

This week on Talk Nation Radio: Michèle Flournoy and other disastrous cabinet prospects. Our guests are Medea Benjamin and Marcy Winograd.

Medea Benjamin is co-founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK and the co-founder of the human rights group Global Exchange. She has been an advocate for social justice for more than 40 years. She has been described as “one of America’s most committed — and most effective — fighters for human rights” by New York Newsday, and “one of the high profile leaders of the peace movement” by the Los Angeles Times.

Marcy Winograd served as a 2020 DNC delegate for Bernie Sanders, organizing a team of delegates to submit a foreign policy platform plank calling for reduced military spending, an end to the wars and occupations in Iraq and Afghanistan and defunding of US military support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen. Prior to that, Marcy co-founded the California Democratic Party Progressive Caucus and ran for office as a congressional peace candidate.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

