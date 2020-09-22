Posted on by davidswanson

Talk Nation Radio: Lisa Savage on What Maine and the United States Could Do Better

Lisa Savage is a longtime educator from Solon, Maine, currently running for U.S. Senate. In a life dedicated to public service, Savage has worked to make Maine and the United states more equitable, more peaceful, and more aware of the looming climate crisis.

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.

