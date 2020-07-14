Talk Nation Radio: Heidi Peltier on the Camo Economy

This week on Talk Nation Radio: massive, shameless, and endlessly expanding war profiteering by weapons dealers. Our guest is Heidi Peltier, author of a new report called “The Growth of the ‘Camo Economy’ and the Commercialization of the Post 9/11 Wars.” Heidi Peltier is the Director of the “20 Years of War” project at Boston University and part of the Costs of War Project at Brown University. She has written reports and articles on various costs of war, including the hidden costs of financing war through debt, as well as the opportunity costs of spending federal dollars on the war economy instead of on other domestic priorities such as healthcare, education, or clean energy.

