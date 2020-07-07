Talk Nation Radio: Greg Mitchell on the Origins of Myths About Hiroshima and Nagasaki

This week on Talk Nation Radio: Why is much of what many people believe about the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki not true? And how did Hollywood help get various myths started? Our guest is Greg Mitchell, author of numerous books, whose latest is called The Beginning or the End: How Hollywood — and America — Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

