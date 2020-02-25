Talk Nation Radio: Enough Blood Shed, End the Arms Trade

Mary-Wynne Ashford is a retired Family Physician, with a specialty in Palliative Care. She was Co-President of the International Physicians for Prevention of Nuclear War for four years, and President of Physicians for Global Survival (Canada) for four years. IPPNW received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985. She has received many awards for her work and her book Enough Blood Shed: 101 Solutions to Violence, Terror, and War. She has been teaching thousands of high school students about nuclear weapons and the Ban Treaty.

Simon Black is a professor of labour studies at Brock University and founder of Labour Against the Arms Trade (LAAT), a coalition of peace and labour activists working to end Canada’s participation in the international arms trade. LAAT organizes for arms conversion and a just transition for arms industry workers.

@_SimonBlack

@LAATCanada

Simon Black and Mary-Wynne Ashford will both be speaking in May at the NoWar2020 conference in Ottawa. See https://nowar2020.worldbeyondwar.org

