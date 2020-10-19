Posted on by davidswanson

Talk Nation Radio: David Vine on the United States of War

David Vine is Professor of Anthropology at American University whose books include Base Nation: How U.S. Military Bases Abroad Harm America and the World. David Vine’s latest book is called The United States of War: A Global History of America’s Endless Conflicts, From Columbus to the Islamic State. Find him at https://www.davidvine.net

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.

