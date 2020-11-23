Talk Nation Radio: Daniel Selwyn on Martial Mining

This week on Talk Nation Radio: Martial Mining, or Militarism and Extraction. Our guest is Daniel Selwyn, a researcher and educator with the London Mining Network, an alliance of 21 organisations working to expose human rights abuses and environmental crimes committed by mining companies based in London, and campaigning for social justice and the ecological integrity of the planet. Daniel Selwyn recently authored a report called Martial Mining: Resisting Extractivism and War Together.

See:

https://londonminingnetwork.org

https://londonminingnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Martial-Mining.pdf

On Twitter: @redrosaroo

Daniel Selwyn spoke on this show in his capacity as a researcher and educator with London Mining Network but that not all of his views represent those held collectively by the Network.

##

