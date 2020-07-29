Talk Nation Radio: Coleen Rowley on Endless Wars, Warrior Cops, and Eldercide

This is the program for August 19th posted here early.

This week on Talk Nation Radio we welcome back Coleen Rowley. She is a retired FBI agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel who testified about the FBI’s pre 9-11 lapses as a whistle-blower in 2002 to staffers of the Joint Intelligence Committees’ Inquiry; the Senate Judiciary Committee; and to investigators of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice. Along with two other whistle-blowers, she was selected that year as Time Magazine’s “Persons of the Year.” Coleen Rowley has been a terrific activist and advocate for peace and justice ever since.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

