Talk Nation Radio: Charles Busch on War and Children

This week on Talk Nation Radio: war and children. Our guest, Charles Busch, is the founder of Peace Village Global, and Fields of Peace. He is the author of Soft as Water – 50 Meditations on Peace, and of A Promise to Our Children: Your Child, My Child, The Enemy’s Child: A Field Guide to Peace. His background includes employment in the U.S. Marine Corps, being a business owner in New York City, and 20 years as a church pastor in the United Church of Christ. He is presently Director of Fields of Peace, a peace education/activist nonprofit headquartered on the Oregon coast. See https://www.fieldsofpeace.org

