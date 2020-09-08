Talk Nation Radio: Brian Cannon on Undoing Gerrymandering in Virginia and the U.S.

This week on Talk Nation Radio: Undoing Gerrymandering. Our guest is Brian Cannon, executive director of FairMapsVA — that’s VA for Virginia — the website is http://fairmapsva.org

The organization is working on the Vote Yes campaign for a redistricting reform amendment. Before leaving to run the vote yes campaign, Brian was Executive Director of OneVirginia2021, which raised the issue of ending gerrymandering in Virginia. While in law school, Brian studied election law and was on one of the winning teams in the 2011 state-wide redistricting competition. We discuss the state of undoing gerrymandering in Virginia and around the United States.

To learn more, join David Swanson and Brian Cannon for a webinar and get your questions answered on September 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. ET. Register here:

http://bit.ly/Amendment1info

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

