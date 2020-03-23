Posted on by davidswanson

Talk Nation Radio: Branko Marcetic on Joe Biden and Other Disasters

This week on Talk Nation Radio, we’re talking about Joe Biden, whether he can be found, and why anyone would want to find him anyway. Our guest is Branko Marcetic, author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden, and of numerous articles for Jacobin at JacobinMag.com.

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy, or from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at
http://TalkNationRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-nation-radio

and at
https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

One Reply to “Talk Nation Radio: Branko Marcetic on Joe Biden and Other Disasters”

  1. Biden’s record is for more military spending and cutting spending for the people while he cons us that he is just a Working Class Guy. Ive’ never seen a Worker or any “Joe Sixpack” that bad.

