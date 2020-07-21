Talk Nation Radio: All Questions Answered

This week on Talk Nation Radio: Where’s our money? Why so many wars? A bill to put the Pentagon on the flag? Is everything we’ve been told a lie? Are there some things that are not Putin’s fault? And how do you talk to people who won’t wear masks?

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

