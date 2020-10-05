Talk Nation Radio: Adbul El-Sayed on Healing U.S. Politics

This week on Talk Nation Radio: What sort of illness does U.S. politics have, and how can we heal it? Our guest is Abdulrachman El-Sayed, who is a physician, epidemiologist, public health expert, progressive activist, and author of HEALING POLITICS: A Doctor’s Journey into the Heart of Our Political Epidemic. He was appointed health director of Detroit at 30 years old. He’s a former professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. He holds a doctorate in public health from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, and a medical degree from Columbia University. He is the host of the “America Dissected: Coronavirus” podcast and a CNN commentator. Senator Bernie Sanders has referred to him as “one of the brightest young stars in the future of the progressive movement.” He is a former candidate for Governor of Michigan, and was one of eight appointees to the Biden-Sanders “Unity Task Force” on healthcare. His book Healing Politics can be found at healingpoliticsbook.com

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

##

